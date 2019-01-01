ñol

United Health Products
(OTCPK:UEEC)
0.4906
-0.0243[-4.71%]
At close: Jun 3
0.495
0.0044[0.89%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low0.48 - 0.52
52 Week High/Low0.35 - 1.45
Open / Close0.52 / 0.49
Float / Outstanding194M / 230.1M
Vol / Avg.291.8K / 108.6K
Mkt Cap112.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.54
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

United Health Products (OTC:UEEC), Dividends

United Health Products issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash United Health Products generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

United Health Products Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next United Health Products (UEEC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Health Products.

Q
What date did I need to own United Health Products (UEEC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Health Products.

Q
How much per share is the next United Health Products (UEEC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Health Products.

Q
What is the dividend yield for United Health Products (OTCPK:UEEC)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Health Products.

