UDR
(NYSE:UDR)
47.83
-0.17[-0.35%]
At close: Jun 3
47.80
-0.0300[-0.06%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low47.39 - 48.21
52 Week High/Low45.97 - 61.06
Open / Close47.76 / 47.8
Float / Outstanding190.1M / 318.4M
Vol / Avg.2.4M / 1.9M
Mkt Cap15.2B
P/E93.73
50d Avg. Price53.27
Div / Yield1.52/3.18%
Payout Ratio284.31
EPS0.04
Total Float190.1M

UDR (NYSE:UDR), Key Statistics

UDR (NYSE: UDR) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
20.9B
Trailing P/E
93.73
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
211.31
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
10.91
Price / Book (mrq)
4.55
Price / EBITDA
15.31
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
21.81
Earnings Yield
1.07%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.49
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
10.51
Tangible Book value per share
10.51
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
6B
Total Assets
10.7B
Total Liabilities
6B
Profitability
Net income Growth
3.42
Gross Margin
68.58%
Net Margin
3.53%
EBIT Margin
14.92%
EBITDA Margin
61.58%
Operating Margin
13.19%