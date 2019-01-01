QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
United Internet AG is a telecommunications provider that operates through two segments: access and applications. The access segment earns revenue by providing broadband and mobile services to homes, individuals, and small to midsize enterprises. The applications segment generates revenue from marketing services, managed services, and personal information management. The customer segment is the same as the access segment. The company owns fiber and data center infrastructure. United Internet generates the vast majority of its revenue in Germany.

