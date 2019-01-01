QQQ
United Internet AG is a telecommunications provider that operates through two segments: access and applications. The access segment earns revenue by providing broadband and mobile services to homes, individuals, and small to midsize enterprises. The applications segment generates revenue from marketing services, managed services, and personal information management. The customer segment is the same as the access segment. The company owns fiber and data center infrastructure. United Internet generates the vast majority of its revenue in Germany.

United Internet Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy United Internet (UDIRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United Internet (OTCPK: UDIRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are United Internet's (UDIRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for United Internet.

Q

What is the target price for United Internet (UDIRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for United Internet

Q

Current Stock Price for United Internet (UDIRF)?

A

The stock price for United Internet (OTCPK: UDIRF) is $37.9891 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 16:45:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does United Internet (UDIRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Internet.

Q

When is United Internet (OTCPK:UDIRF) reporting earnings?

A

United Internet does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is United Internet (UDIRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United Internet.

Q

What sector and industry does United Internet (UDIRF) operate in?

A

United Internet is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.