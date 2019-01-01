|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of United Internet (OTCPK: UDIRF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for United Internet.
There is no analysis for United Internet
The stock price for United Internet (OTCPK: UDIRF) is $37.9891 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 16:45:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for United Internet.
United Internet does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for United Internet.
United Internet is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.