United Bank Ltd is a commercial banking company. The company's operating segment includes Corporate/Commercial Banking; Treasury; Branch Banking; Islamic Banking; International Branch Operations and Others. It generates maximum revenue from the Branch Banking segment. The Branch Banking segment includes deposits, lending and banking services to private individuals and small businesses including credit cards and branchless banking. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Pakistan and also has a presence in the Middle East and Export Processing Zones.

