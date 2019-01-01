QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
United Consortium Ltd is a US-based acquisition and development company. It is focused on creating shareholder value by identifying and monetizing opportunities in the technology, the internet, new media and emerging markets. Through its subsidiaries, the company focuses on the business segments of The Lawyers Network, First Canna Corp, Block Chain Inc and Entertainment Division. developing new businesses leveraging blockchain based technologies, specifically in the personal medical health records space.

United Consortium Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy United Consortium (UCSO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United Consortium (OTCEM: UCSO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are United Consortium's (UCSO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for United Consortium.

Q

What is the target price for United Consortium (UCSO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for United Consortium

Q

Current Stock Price for United Consortium (UCSO)?

A

The stock price for United Consortium (OTCEM: UCSO) is $0.0005 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 15:25:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does United Consortium (UCSO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Consortium.

Q

When is United Consortium (OTCEM:UCSO) reporting earnings?

A

United Consortium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is United Consortium (UCSO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United Consortium.

Q

What sector and industry does United Consortium (UCSO) operate in?

A

United Consortium is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.