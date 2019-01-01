QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
United Communications Partners Inc is the Nordic region communication's group. The company through its subsidiaries offer its customers a network of advertising, media and other communication services. It is focused on acquiring mid-size or making equity investments in established businesses throughout Europe in order to form a European network of communication agencies.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

United Communications Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy United Communications (UCPA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United Communications (OTCPK: UCPA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are United Communications's (UCPA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for United Communications.

Q

What is the target price for United Communications (UCPA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for United Communications

Q

Current Stock Price for United Communications (UCPA)?

A

The stock price for United Communications (OTCPK: UCPA) is $0.01488 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does United Communications (UCPA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Communications.

Q

When is United Communications (OTCPK:UCPA) reporting earnings?

A

United Communications does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is United Communications (UCPA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United Communications.

Q

What sector and industry does United Communications (UCPA) operate in?

A

United Communications is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.