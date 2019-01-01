QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
USCOM Ltd is engaged in the development, design, manufacture, and marketing of premium non-invasive cardiovascular and pulmonary medical devices. The company's geographical segment includes Australia, Asia, Americas, Europe, and Other regions. It generates maximum revenue from Asia. The company offers USCOM 1A, a non-invasive hemodynamic monitor that measures cardiovascular function; BP+, a supra-systolic oscillometric central blood pressure monitor that measures blood pressure and blood pressure waveforms at the heart, and SpiroSonic, a pulmonary function testing device based on multi-path ultrasound technology.

USCOM Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy USCOM (UCMDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of USCOM (OTCPK: UCMDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are USCOM's (UCMDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for USCOM.

Q

What is the target price for USCOM (UCMDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for USCOM

Q

Current Stock Price for USCOM (UCMDF)?

A

The stock price for USCOM (OTCPK: UCMDF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does USCOM (UCMDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for USCOM.

Q

When is USCOM (OTCPK:UCMDF) reporting earnings?

A

USCOM does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is USCOM (UCMDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for USCOM.

Q

What sector and industry does USCOM (UCMDF) operate in?

A

USCOM is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.