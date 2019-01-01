UltraTech Cement Ltd produces and sells cement and cement-related products. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in India. UltraTech has one of the largest production capacities of any firm in India. The company's product portfolio includes Ordinary Portland cement, Portland blast-furnace slag cement, and Portland Pozzolana cement. Ordinary Portland cement is used for a wide range of applications including concrete products, masonry, and plastering. The firm's customers are in the building and construction industries.