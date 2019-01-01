QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Umbra Companies Inc, formerly Ocean Electric Inc is engaged in the development of equipment that focuses on renewable energy. The products offered by the company are wave energy converters.

Analyst Ratings

Umbra Cos Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Umbra Cos (UCIX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Umbra Cos (OTCEM: UCIX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Umbra Cos's (UCIX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Umbra Cos.

Q

What is the target price for Umbra Cos (UCIX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Umbra Cos

Q

Current Stock Price for Umbra Cos (UCIX)?

A

The stock price for Umbra Cos (OTCEM: UCIX) is $5 last updated Tue Sep 01 2020 13:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Umbra Cos (UCIX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Umbra Cos.

Q

When is Umbra Cos (OTCEM:UCIX) reporting earnings?

A

Umbra Cos does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Umbra Cos (UCIX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Umbra Cos.

Q

What sector and industry does Umbra Cos (UCIX) operate in?

A

Umbra Cos is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.