Upco International Inc is a Canadian cloud-based mobile service company. It provides high-quality voice termination to a market driven by the growing activity in online communications and commerce. It is a licensed global telecom carrier within the international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business. It has designed a software application that helps send invoices, approves payments, transfers international funds, converts international currencies, and track transfers and payments. The company is operating in one segment which is Telecommunications Wholesale Services.