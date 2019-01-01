QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.26
Mkt Cap
5.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
130.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Upco International Inc is a Canadian cloud-based mobile service company. It provides high-quality voice termination to a market driven by the growing activity in online communications and commerce. It is a licensed global telecom carrier within the international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business. It has designed a software application that helps send invoices, approves payments, transfers international funds, converts international currencies, and track transfers and payments. The company is operating in one segment which is Telecommunications Wholesale Services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Upco International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Upco International (UCCPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Upco International (OTCPK: UCCPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Upco International's (UCCPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Upco International.

Q

What is the target price for Upco International (UCCPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Upco International

Q

Current Stock Price for Upco International (UCCPF)?

A

The stock price for Upco International (OTCPK: UCCPF) is $0.04338 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:07:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Upco International (UCCPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Upco International.

Q

When is Upco International (OTCPK:UCCPF) reporting earnings?

A

Upco International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Upco International (UCCPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Upco International.

Q

What sector and industry does Upco International (UCCPF) operate in?

A

Upco International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.