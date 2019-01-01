ñol

Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
UCB
(OTCPK:UCBJY)
43.65
-0.15[-0.34%]
At close: Jun 3
Day High/Low43.38 - 43.84
52 Week High/Low43.27 - 63.94
Open / Close43.54 / 43.65
Float / Outstanding- / 378.3M
Vol / Avg.44.1K / 24.7K
Mkt Cap16.5B
P/E15.07
50d Avg. Price54.36
Div / Yield0.68/1.57%
Payout Ratio23.12
EPS-
Total Float-

UCB (OTC:UCBJY), Dividends

UCB issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash UCB generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

May 7, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

UCB Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next UCB (UCBJY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for UCB. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.44 on May 18, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own UCB (UCBJY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for UCB (UCBJY). The last dividend payout was on May 18, 2012 and was $0.44

Q
How much per share is the next UCB (UCBJY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for UCB (UCBJY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.44 on May 18, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for UCB (OTCPK:UCBJY)?
A

UCB has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for UCB (UCBJY) was $0.44 and was paid out next on May 18, 2012.

