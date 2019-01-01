QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
United Community Banks Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Union Community Bank. The bank has scores of offices throughout portions of Georgia, Tennessee, and the Carolinas. It has traditionally grown through the organic growth of existing offices and de novo locations, complemented by selective acquisitions. United conducts substantially all of its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks. The community banks offer a full range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services, and other financial services. The bank's loan portfolio is well diversified, but predominantly commercial.

United Community Banks Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy United Community Banks (UCBIO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ: UCBIO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are United Community Banks's (UCBIO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for United Community Banks (UCBIO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for United Community Banks

Q

Current Stock Price for United Community Banks (UCBIO)?

A

The stock price for United Community Banks (NASDAQ: UCBIO) is $25.99 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does United Community Banks (UCBIO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Community Banks.

Q

When is United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBIO) reporting earnings?

A

United Community Banks does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is United Community Banks (UCBIO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United Community Banks.

Q

What sector and industry does United Community Banks (UCBIO) operate in?

A

United Community Banks is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.