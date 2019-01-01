US-China Biomedical Technology Inc is an early stage biomedical technology and services company. It is engaged in the integration and development of synergistic relationships with high profiled doctors and hospitals that will act as a bridge for connecting patients and bio-technology advances in China with its network of US based doctors and hospitals. It provides services for moving patients from China to the US with an emphasis on the demographics including pre-screening and genetic testing for family members of cancer patients, patients suffering from Diabetes, and general medical services including preventative care and physicals.