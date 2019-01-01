QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
US-China Biomedical Technology Inc is an early stage biomedical technology and services company. It is engaged in the integration and development of synergistic relationships with high profiled doctors and hospitals that will act as a bridge for connecting patients and bio-technology advances in China with its network of US based doctors and hospitals. It provides services for moving patients from China to the US with an emphasis on the demographics including pre-screening and genetic testing for family members of cancer patients, patients suffering from Diabetes, and general medical services including preventative care and physicals.

US-China Biomedical Tech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy US-China Biomedical Tech (UCBB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of US-China Biomedical Tech (OTC: UCBB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are US-China Biomedical Tech's (UCBB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for US-China Biomedical Tech.

Q

What is the target price for US-China Biomedical Tech (UCBB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for US-China Biomedical Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for US-China Biomedical Tech (UCBB)?

A

The stock price for US-China Biomedical Tech (OTC: UCBB) is $0.0003 last updated Thu Aug 26 2021 17:57:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does US-China Biomedical Tech (UCBB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for US-China Biomedical Tech.

Q

When is US-China Biomedical Tech (OTC:UCBB) reporting earnings?

A

US-China Biomedical Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is US-China Biomedical Tech (UCBB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for US-China Biomedical Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does US-China Biomedical Tech (UCBB) operate in?

A

US-China Biomedical Tech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.