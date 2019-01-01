UBS SIMA SHS HLDGS by UBS SIMA SHS HLDGS (OTC:UBSSF), Dividends

UBS SIMA SHS HLDGS by UBS SIMA SHS HLDGS issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash UBS SIMA SHS HLDGS by UBS SIMA SHS HLDGS generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.