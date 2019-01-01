ñol

UB Bancorp
(OTCQX:UBNC)
18.95
-0.05[-0.26%]
At close: Jun 3
16.25
-2.7000[-14.25%]
After Hours: 9:27AM EDT
Day High/Low18.95 - 18.98
52 Week High/Low15.77 - 19
Open / Close18.98 / 18.95
Float / Outstanding- / 6M
Vol / Avg.19.1K / 2.5K
Mkt Cap113.3M
P/E8.98
50d Avg. Price17.79
Div / Yield0.22/1.16%
Payout Ratio9.95
EPS0.44
Total Float-

UB Bancorp (OTC:UBNC), Dividends

UB Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash UB Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.27%

Annual Dividend

$0.21

Last Dividend

Dec 15
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

UB Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next UB Bancorp (UBNC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for UB Bancorp. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on December 31, 2021.

Q
What date did I need to own UB Bancorp (UBNC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for UB Bancorp (UBNC). The last dividend payout was on December 31, 2021 and was $0.11

Q
How much per share is the next UB Bancorp (UBNC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for UB Bancorp (UBNC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on December 31, 2021

Q
What is the dividend yield for UB Bancorp (OTCQX:UBNC)?
A

UB Bancorp has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for UB Bancorp (UBNC) was $0.10 and was paid out next on December 31, 2021.

