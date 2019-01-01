ñol

United Bank for Africa (OTC:UBKZF), Dividends

United Bank for Africa issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash United Bank for Africa generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.99%

Annual Dividend

$0.2206

Last Dividend

Sep 11, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

United Bank for Africa Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next United Bank for Africa (UBKZF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Bank for Africa.

Q
What date did I need to own United Bank for Africa (UBKZF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Bank for Africa.

Q
How much per share is the next United Bank for Africa (UBKZF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for United Bank for Africa (UBKZF) will be on September 10, 2018 and will be $0.11

Q
What is the dividend yield for United Bank for Africa (OTCPK:UBKZF)?
A

The most current yield for United Bank for Africa (UBKZF) is 0.00% and is payable next on February 24, 1999

