United Bank for Africa PLC is a financial services institution. It offers banking and other financial and pension fund custody services. The company operates in Africa, Europe and Unites States. The group has corporate banking, Retail/ Commercial banking and treasury and financial markets segments. The activities of segments encompass financial solutions, commercial banking products, and services to middle and retail segment, financing and risk management solutions, advisory services and also formulation and implementation of financial market products. The company derives its majority of the revenues from the retail banking segment.

United Bank for Africa Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy United Bank for Africa (UBKZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United Bank for Africa (OTCPK: UBKZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are United Bank for Africa's (UBKZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for United Bank for Africa.

Q

What is the target price for United Bank for Africa (UBKZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for United Bank for Africa

Q

Current Stock Price for United Bank for Africa (UBKZF)?

A

The stock price for United Bank for Africa (OTCPK: UBKZF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does United Bank for Africa (UBKZF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on September 10, 2018.

Q

When is United Bank for Africa (OTCPK:UBKZF) reporting earnings?

A

United Bank for Africa does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is United Bank for Africa (UBKZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United Bank for Africa.

Q

What sector and industry does United Bank for Africa (UBKZF) operate in?

A

United Bank for Africa is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.