United Bank for Africa PLC is a financial services institution. It offers banking and other financial and pension fund custody services. The company operates in Africa, Europe and Unites States. The group has corporate banking, Retail/ Commercial banking and treasury and financial markets segments. The activities of segments encompass financial solutions, commercial banking products, and services to middle and retail segment, financing and risk management solutions, advisory services and also formulation and implementation of financial market products. The company derives its majority of the revenues from the retail banking segment.