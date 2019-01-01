QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
UBI BlockChain Internet Ltd focuses on the research and application of blockchain technology with a focus on the Internet of things covering areas of food, drugs, and healthcare. It includes Internet of Things ("IoT") technology; pharmaceutical research and manufacturing technology for the health industry; and platform trading technology for the financial capital markets. It also operates an online store in China selling a range of products, including maternal and infant, cosmetics, wine, household goods, and digital and luxury products.

UBI BlockChain Internet Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UBI BlockChain Internet (UBIA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UBI BlockChain Internet (OTCEM: UBIA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are UBI BlockChain Internet's (UBIA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for UBI BlockChain Internet.

Q

What is the target price for UBI BlockChain Internet (UBIA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for UBI BlockChain Internet

Q

Current Stock Price for UBI BlockChain Internet (UBIA)?

A

The stock price for UBI BlockChain Internet (OTCEM: UBIA) is $0.0012 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:57:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does UBI BlockChain Internet (UBIA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for UBI BlockChain Internet.

Q

When is UBI BlockChain Internet (OTCEM:UBIA) reporting earnings?

A

UBI BlockChain Internet does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is UBI BlockChain Internet (UBIA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UBI BlockChain Internet.

Q

What sector and industry does UBI BlockChain Internet (UBIA) operate in?

A

UBI BlockChain Internet is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.