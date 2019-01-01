QQQ
Net-a-Go Technology Co Ltd is an investment holding company. It operates in three segments: Environmental maintenance, Property leasing, and Securities trading. The majority of its revenue comes from the Environmental maintenance segment, which includes janitorial services on streets and public areas, waste management services, and facility maintenance management. Its geographical segments are Mainland China and Hong Kong, of which almost all of its revenue comes from Mainland China.

Net-a-Go Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Net-a-Go Technology (UBGHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Net-a-Go Technology (OTCPK: UBGHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Net-a-Go Technology's (UBGHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Net-a-Go Technology.

Q

What is the target price for Net-a-Go Technology (UBGHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Net-a-Go Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for Net-a-Go Technology (UBGHF)?

A

The stock price for Net-a-Go Technology (OTCPK: UBGHF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Net-a-Go Technology (UBGHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Net-a-Go Technology.

Q

When is Net-a-Go Technology (OTCPK:UBGHF) reporting earnings?

A

Net-a-Go Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Net-a-Go Technology (UBGHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Net-a-Go Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Net-a-Go Technology (UBGHF) operate in?

A

Net-a-Go Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.