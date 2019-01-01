UNITED BULLION EXCH INC by United Bullion Exchange, Inc. (OTC:UBEX), Dividends

UNITED BULLION EXCH INC by United Bullion Exchange, Inc. issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash UNITED BULLION EXCH INC by United Bullion Exchange, Inc. generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.