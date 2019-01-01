Ube Industries Ltd manufactures and sells chemicals, construction materials, and machinery products. The firm organizes itself into five segments based on product type. The chemicals segment, which generates more revenue than any other segment, sells a variety of chemicals including resins, rubber, silicon, and plastics. The cement and construction segment sells cement, plaster, and foundation materials to the construction and building industries. The pharmaceutical segment sells anti-allergic, anti-hypertensive, and anti-platelet drugs. The machinery and metal products segment sells die-casting and electric injection machines. The energy and environment segment generates electricity from coal and biomass. The majority of revenue comes from Japan.