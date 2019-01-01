ñol

United Bancorp
(NASDAQ:UBCP)
15.90
-0.43[-2.63%]
At close: Jun 3
17.85
1.9500[12.26%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low15.82 - 16.42
52 Week High/Low12.73 - 20.83
Open / Close16.3 / 16.42
Float / Outstanding4.6M / 5.7M
Vol / Avg.1.5K / 5.6K
Mkt Cap91.4M
P/E10.31
50d Avg. Price17.52
Div / Yield0.61/3.68%
Payout Ratio37.36
EPS0.3
Total Float4.6M

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP), Dividends

United Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash United Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Mar 10

Next Dividend

Jun 9
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

United Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next United Bancorp (UBCP) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 21, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 9, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own United Bancorp (UBCP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for United Bancorp ($UBCP) will be on June 17, 2022. Investors need to be owners of United Bancorp (UBCP) shares by June 10, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next United Bancorp (UBCP) dividend?
A

The next dividend for United Bancorp (UBCP) will be on June 9, 2022 and will be $0.16

Q
What is the dividend yield for United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP)?
A

The most current yield for United Bancorp (UBCP) is 3.13% and is payable next on June 17, 2022

