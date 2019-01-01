United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP), Dividends

United Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash United Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
Target’s next dividend was announced on April 21, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 9, 2022.
The next dividend payout for United Bancorp ($UBCP) will be on June 17, 2022. Investors need to be owners of United Bancorp (UBCP) shares by June 10, 2022
The next dividend for United Bancorp (UBCP) will be on June 9, 2022 and will be $0.16
The most current yield for United Bancorp (UBCP) is 3.13% and is payable next on June 17, 2022
Browse dividends on all stocks.