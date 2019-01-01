Uzabase Inc is Japanese company which is engaged in providing information infrastructure supporting decision-making in business activities. The core business activity of the company is to deliver various industrial and corporate information databases. The company has developed several information database platforms namely Speeda, which is the information platform comprising comprehensive company and industry analysis tailored for business professionals, and Newspick, which is a personalized business news curation service providing on new technologies using corporate reporters to target young, tech-savvy readers.