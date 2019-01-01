QQQ
Uzabase Inc is Japanese company which is engaged in providing information infrastructure supporting decision-making in business activities. The core business activity of the company is to deliver various industrial and corporate information databases. The company has developed several information database platforms namely Speeda, which is the information platform comprising comprehensive company and industry analysis tailored for business professionals, and Newspick, which is a personalized business news curation service providing on new technologies using corporate reporters to target young, tech-savvy readers.


Uzabase Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Uzabase (UBAZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Uzabase (OTCPK: UBAZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Uzabase's (UBAZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Uzabase.

Q

What is the target price for Uzabase (UBAZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Uzabase

Q

Current Stock Price for Uzabase (UBAZF)?

A

The stock price for Uzabase (OTCPK: UBAZF) is $8.66 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 20:11:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Uzabase (UBAZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Uzabase.

Q

When is Uzabase (OTCPK:UBAZF) reporting earnings?

A

Uzabase does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Uzabase (UBAZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Uzabase.

Q

What sector and industry does Uzabase (UBAZF) operate in?

A

Uzabase is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.