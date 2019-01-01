Comments

Union Auction

UAPNFOTC
Logo brought to you by Benzinga Data
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
15 minutes delayed

Union Auction (UAPNF) Forecast

NewsEarningsGuidanceDividendsAnalyst RatingsInsider TradesShort Interest

Union Auction (OTC:UAPNF) Stock Quotes, Forecast and News Summary

Union Auction Stock (OTC: UAPNF) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open-
Close-
Volume / Avg.0 / -
Day Range- - -
52 Wk Range- - -
Market Cap-
P/E Ratio-
Dividend Yield-
ExchangeOTC
RSI
0
Short Interest-
Days to Cover-

Recent News

No news found

Financials

Quarterly
Annual
Name
Revenue
Change
Gross
Change
EBITDA
Change
EBIT
Change
Earnings
Change
About
Sector
Consumer Cyclical
Industry
N/A
Union Auction PCL is a Thailand-based company engaged in the principal business of providing auction...
Show More

Compare

EPS worse than industry
Earnings Per Share
EPS is the portion of a company's profit allocated to each outstanding share of common stock. It is a key metric for investors to assess a company's profitability.
UAPNF

FAQ

Q

How do I buy Union Auction (UAPNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Union Auction (OTC:UAPNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages

Q

Who are Union Auction (UAPNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Union Auction.

Q

What is the target price for Union Auction (UAPNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Union Auction.

Q

What is the forecast for Union Auction (UAPNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Union Auction to provide a consensus price target.

Q

Current stock price for Union Auction (UAPNF)?

A

The stock price for Union Auction (OTC: UAPNF) is $ last updated .

Q

Does Union Auction (UAPNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Union Auction.

Q

When is Union Auction (OTC:UAPNF) reporting earnings?

A

Union Auction does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Union Auction (UAPNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Union Auction.

Q

What sector and industry does Union Auction (UAPNF) operate in?

A

Union Auction is in the Consumer Cyclical sector and Auto & Truck Dealerships industry. They are listed on the OTC.