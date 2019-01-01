QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
ThermaFreeze Products Corp is a manufacturer and distributor of dry gel pack, that when hydrated is a cold and heat-retaining product. It provides a reusable ice solution. The company's product portfolio comprises Industrial rolls, Therma-wraps, Retail packs and Custom orders, among others. The products offered by the company have application in perishable shipping, sports therapy, personal use, outdoors, equestrian and medical field. The entity has a business presence in the United States and other countries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ThermaFreeze Products Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ThermaFreeze Products (TZPC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ThermaFreeze Products (OTCPK: TZPC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ThermaFreeze Products's (TZPC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ThermaFreeze Products.

Q

What is the target price for ThermaFreeze Products (TZPC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ThermaFreeze Products

Q

Current Stock Price for ThermaFreeze Products (TZPC)?

A

The stock price for ThermaFreeze Products (OTCPK: TZPC) is $0.0373 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:35:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ThermaFreeze Products (TZPC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ThermaFreeze Products.

Q

When is ThermaFreeze Products (OTCPK:TZPC) reporting earnings?

A

ThermaFreeze Products does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ThermaFreeze Products (TZPC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ThermaFreeze Products.

Q

What sector and industry does ThermaFreeze Products (TZPC) operate in?

A

ThermaFreeze Products is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.