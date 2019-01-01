ThermaFreeze Products Corp is a manufacturer and distributor of dry gel pack, that when hydrated is a cold and heat-retaining product. It provides a reusable ice solution. The company's product portfolio comprises Industrial rolls, Therma-wraps, Retail packs and Custom orders, among others. The products offered by the company have application in perishable shipping, sports therapy, personal use, outdoors, equestrian and medical field. The entity has a business presence in the United States and other countries.