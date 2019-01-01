QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.09
Mkt Cap
13.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
220.7M
Outstanding
TZ Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops intelligent devices and smart device systems that enable the commercialization of hardware and software solutions for the management, control, and monitoring of business assets. It operates in four operating segments being Australia, the United States of America, Europe the Middle East, and Africa, and Asia. The company's majority revenue is derived from the Smart Locker business.

TZ Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TZ (TZLTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TZ (OTCPK: TZLTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TZ's (TZLTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TZ.

Q

What is the target price for TZ (TZLTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TZ

Q

Current Stock Price for TZ (TZLTF)?

A

The stock price for TZ (OTCPK: TZLTF) is $0.06 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 18:21:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TZ (TZLTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TZ.

Q

When is TZ (OTCPK:TZLTF) reporting earnings?

A

TZ does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TZ (TZLTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TZ.

Q

What sector and industry does TZ (TZLTF) operate in?

A

TZ is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.