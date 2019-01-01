Tokyo Tatemono Co Ltd is operative in Japan's real estate sector through its associates. Its interest lies in residential and commercial property development and provision of real estate related solutions such as brokerage, leasing and handling real estate applications. The company relies on its two core business lines which are, residential and commercial property sales. Tokyo Tatemono's residential portfolio is comprised of the Brillia brand of properties that are offered for sale or on a rental basis. Its commercial properties are located in prime areas of cosmopolitan Japan.