Tokyo Tatemono Co Ltd is operative in Japan's real estate sector through its associates. Its interest lies in residential and commercial property development and provision of real estate related solutions such as brokerage, leasing and handling real estate applications. The company relies on its two core business lines which are, residential and commercial property sales. Tokyo Tatemono's residential portfolio is comprised of the Brillia brand of properties that are offered for sale or on a rental basis. Its commercial properties are located in prime areas of cosmopolitan Japan.

Tokyo Tatemono Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tokyo Tatemono (TYTMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tokyo Tatemono (OTCPK: TYTMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tokyo Tatemono's (TYTMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tokyo Tatemono.

Q

What is the target price for Tokyo Tatemono (TYTMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tokyo Tatemono

Q

Current Stock Price for Tokyo Tatemono (TYTMF)?

A

The stock price for Tokyo Tatemono (OTCPK: TYTMF) is $14.8695 last updated Fri Jan 21 2022 19:58:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tokyo Tatemono (TYTMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tokyo Tatemono.

Q

When is Tokyo Tatemono (OTCPK:TYTMF) reporting earnings?

A

Tokyo Tatemono does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tokyo Tatemono (TYTMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tokyo Tatemono.

Q

What sector and industry does Tokyo Tatemono (TYTMF) operate in?

A

Tokyo Tatemono is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.