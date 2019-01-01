QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.05
Mkt Cap
2.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
74.7M
Outstanding
Goldflare Exploration Inc is a mineral exploration company that owns a diversified portfolio of properties. The company is the sole owner of the Aiguebelle-Goldfields, Ranger, Windfall, and Syenite Condor Properties; and it holds 50% of the Destorbelle Property. All of its properties are located in Quebec.

Goldflare Exploration Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Goldflare Exploration (TYPFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Goldflare Exploration (OTCPK: TYPFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Goldflare Exploration's (TYPFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Goldflare Exploration.

Q

What is the target price for Goldflare Exploration (TYPFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Goldflare Exploration

Q

Current Stock Price for Goldflare Exploration (TYPFF)?

A

The stock price for Goldflare Exploration (OTCPK: TYPFF) is $0.036 last updated Tue Aug 03 2021 13:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Goldflare Exploration (TYPFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Goldflare Exploration.

Q

When is Goldflare Exploration (OTCPK:TYPFF) reporting earnings?

A

Goldflare Exploration does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Goldflare Exploration (TYPFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Goldflare Exploration.

Q

What sector and industry does Goldflare Exploration (TYPFF) operate in?

A

Goldflare Exploration is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.