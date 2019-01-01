Taeyoung Engineering & Construction Co Ltd is a construction company domiciled in South Korea. In addition to domestic operations, the company operates in Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, Oman, the United States, and China. The company operates within four segments, the largest of which is construction. This segment engages in the construction of roads, subways, railways, bridges, harbors, office buildings, government buildings, hospitals, and industrial complexes. The second-largest segment is broadcasting, which is responsible for the production and distribution of programs and content, as well as a media and advertising business. Other segments engage in environmental activities (such as waste treatment) and leisure projects (such as golf course construction).