Taeyoung Engineering & Construction Co Ltd is a construction company domiciled in South Korea. In addition to domestic operations, the company operates in Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, Oman, the United States, and China. The company operates within four segments, the largest of which is construction. This segment engages in the construction of roads, subways, railways, bridges, harbors, office buildings, government buildings, hospitals, and industrial complexes. The second-largest segment is broadcasting, which is responsible for the production and distribution of programs and content, as well as a media and advertising business. Other segments engage in environmental activities (such as waste treatment) and leisure projects (such as golf course construction).

Taeyoung Engineering Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Taeyoung Engineering (TYOOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Taeyoung Engineering (OTCPK: TYOOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Taeyoung Engineering's (TYOOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Taeyoung Engineering.

Q

What is the target price for Taeyoung Engineering (TYOOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Taeyoung Engineering

Q

Current Stock Price for Taeyoung Engineering (TYOOF)?

A

The stock price for Taeyoung Engineering (OTCPK: TYOOF) is $

Q

Does Taeyoung Engineering (TYOOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Taeyoung Engineering.

Q

When is Taeyoung Engineering (OTCPK:TYOOF) reporting earnings?

A

Taeyoung Engineering does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Taeyoung Engineering (TYOOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Taeyoung Engineering.

Q

What sector and industry does Taeyoung Engineering (TYOOF) operate in?

A

Taeyoung Engineering is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.