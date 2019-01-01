QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Toyobo Co Ltd manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into four segments based on product type. The films and functional polymers segment, which generates more of Toyobo's revenue than any other segment, sells industrial films for liquid crystal displays, packaging films for food packaging, and engineered plastics and coatings for electronics. The industrial materials segment sells airbag fabrics and polyester for tires to the automotive industry. The healthcare segment sells enzymes for diagnostics, diagnostic systems, pharmaceuticals, and seawater desalination modules. The textiles segment sells synthetic and acrylic fibers used for apparel production. The majority of revenue comes from Japan.

Toyobo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Toyobo (TYOBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Toyobo (OTCPK: TYOBY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Toyobo's (TYOBY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Toyobo.

Q

What is the target price for Toyobo (TYOBY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Toyobo

Q

Current Stock Price for Toyobo (TYOBY)?

A

The stock price for Toyobo (OTCPK: TYOBY) is $10.8 last updated Mon Nov 29 2021 15:53:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Toyobo (TYOBY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 14, 2009 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Toyobo (OTCPK:TYOBY) reporting earnings?

A

Toyobo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Toyobo (TYOBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Toyobo.

Q

What sector and industry does Toyobo (TYOBY) operate in?

A

Toyobo is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.