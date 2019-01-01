Toyobo Co Ltd manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into four segments based on product type. The films and functional polymers segment, which generates more of Toyobo's revenue than any other segment, sells industrial films for liquid crystal displays, packaging films for food packaging, and engineered plastics and coatings for electronics. The industrial materials segment sells airbag fabrics and polyester for tires to the automotive industry. The healthcare segment sells enzymes for diagnostics, diagnostic systems, pharmaceuticals, and seawater desalination modules. The textiles segment sells synthetic and acrylic fibers used for apparel production. The majority of revenue comes from Japan.