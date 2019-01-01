Nippon Sanso Holdings Group is the leading industrial gases manufacturer in Japan. The company's three main business domains are the industrial gases business, the electronics business, and the Thermos business. The company has a global presence with a majority of its revenue coming from the gas business in Japan. The industrial gases operation supplies the steelmaking, chemical, and automotive industries and provides medical products. The industrial gases domain dramatically expanded following the Praxair, Inc. acquisition that added a new business vertical. The electronics business has a supply chain in east Asia and is a hub for major semiconductor manufacturers.