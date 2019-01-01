QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.9K
Div / Yield
0.29/1.50%
52 Wk
18.73 - 28.43
Mkt Cap
8.5B
Payout Ratio
19.08
Open
-
P/E
14.36
EPS
36.61
Shares
432.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nippon Sanso Holdings Group is the leading industrial gases manufacturer in Japan. The company's three main business domains are the industrial gases business, the electronics business, and the Thermos business. The company has a global presence with a majority of its revenue coming from the gas business in Japan. The industrial gases operation supplies the steelmaking, chemical, and automotive industries and provides medical products. The industrial gases domain dramatically expanded following the Praxair, Inc. acquisition that added a new business vertical. The electronics business has a supply chain in east Asia and is a hub for major semiconductor manufacturers.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nippon Sanso Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nippon Sanso Holdings (TYNPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nippon Sanso Holdings (OTCPK: TYNPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nippon Sanso Holdings's (TYNPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nippon Sanso Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Nippon Sanso Holdings (TYNPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nippon Sanso Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Nippon Sanso Holdings (TYNPF)?

A

The stock price for Nippon Sanso Holdings (OTCPK: TYNPF) is $19.606 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:19:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nippon Sanso Holdings (TYNPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nippon Sanso Holdings.

Q

When is Nippon Sanso Holdings (OTCPK:TYNPF) reporting earnings?

A

Nippon Sanso Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nippon Sanso Holdings (TYNPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nippon Sanso Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Nippon Sanso Holdings (TYNPF) operate in?

A

Nippon Sanso Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.