Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co Ltd is a holding company whose subsidiaries manufacture and sell a variety of chemicals and inks. The firm organizes itself into various segments based on product type. The printing and information segment, which generates the most revenue, sells printing inks used for ink-jet printers, newspapers, magazines, and other printed materials. The colorants and functional materials segment sells pigments, plastic colorants, and liquid crystal display color filter materials. The polymers and coatings segments sells coatings, adhesives, plastic resins, and can coatings. The packaging materials segment sells packaging inks used for food and consumer goods packaging. Most of Toyo Ink's revenue comes from Japan.