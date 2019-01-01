Toyota Industries Corp is primarily engaged in manufacturing and sale of automobiles, industrial vehicles, and textile machinery, as well as logistics business. The company manufactures and sells automobiles, engines, foundry pieces and electronic equipment. It also provides forklift trucks, warehouse equipment, automatic warehouse, vehicles for high-place work. In addition, it also engaged in the land transportation service, collection, and delivery service. The business of the group is primarily functioned through Japan and its amplifying internationally. Toyota derives most of the income through the sale of products and recycled waste products.