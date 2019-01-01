Turkiye Is Bankasi Stock (OTC:TYIBF), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

Turkiye Is Bankasi
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range- - -Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / 10B
Vol / Avg.- / -Mkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS1.92
Turkiye Is Bankasi AS, or Isbank is a Turkish financial services group with operations in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The group provides banking services as well as insurance, pension, asset management, venture capital, investment banking, leasing and factoring, and brokerage and custody, among other services. The bank's strategy emphasizes customer service. The vast majority of its earning assets is in loans. Isbank maintains a particularly strong presence in commercial auto and real estate loans. Its loan profile is diversified but with exposure most notably to production, construction, and wholesale and retail trade.
Turkiye Is Bankasi Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Turkiye Is Bankasi (TYIBF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Turkiye Is Bankasi (OTCGM: TYIBF) through any online brokerage.

Q
Who are Turkiye Is Bankasi's (TYIBF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Turkiye Is Bankasi.

Q
What is the target price for Turkiye Is Bankasi (TYIBF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Turkiye Is Bankasi

Q
Current Stock Price for Turkiye Is Bankasi (TYIBF)?
A

The stock price for Turkiye Is Bankasi (OTCGM: TYIBF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Turkiye Is Bankasi (TYIBF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Turkiye Is Bankasi.

Q
When is Turkiye Is Bankasi (OTCGM:TYIBF) reporting earnings?
A

Turkiye Is Bankasi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Turkiye Is Bankasi (TYIBF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Turkiye Is Bankasi.

Q
What sector and industry does Turkiye Is Bankasi (TYIBF) operate in?
A

Turkiye Is Bankasi is in the Financial Services sector and Banks—Regional industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.