Turkiye Is Bankasi Stock (OTC:TYIBF), Quotes and News Summary

Turkiye Is Bankasi AS, or Isbank is a Turkish financial services group with operations in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The group provides banking services as well as insurance, pension, asset management, venture capital, investment banking, leasing and factoring, and brokerage and custody, among other services. The bank's strategy emphasizes customer service. The vast majority of its earning assets is in loans. Isbank maintains a particularly strong presence in commercial auto and real estate loans. Its loan profile is diversified but with exposure most notably to production, construction, and wholesale and retail trade.