Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
161.45 - 161.45
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
83.61
Shares
7.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Toyo Gosei Co., Ltd., is divided into Photosensitive materials, Green chemical, Energy, Aroma Chemical, and Logistics. Photosensitive materials include manufacturing of photoresist-type materials vital to semiconductors, LCD displays, and plasma displays. Green chemical involves recycling, purification and separation of waste solvents, Energy includes manufacturing of ionic liquids and electrolytes for lithium ion secondary batteries and double layer capacitors. Aroma chemical comprises of manufacturing and sale of materials for the fragrance and flavoring industries and Logistics involves support from storage to transport of dangerous substance.

Toyo Gosei Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Toyo Gosei (TYGIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Toyo Gosei (OTCPK: TYGIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Toyo Gosei's (TYGIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Toyo Gosei.

Q

What is the target price for Toyo Gosei (TYGIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Toyo Gosei

Q

Current Stock Price for Toyo Gosei (TYGIF)?

A

The stock price for Toyo Gosei (OTCPK: TYGIF) is $161.45 last updated Thu Nov 04 2021 18:58:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Toyo Gosei (TYGIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Toyo Gosei.

Q

When is Toyo Gosei (OTCPK:TYGIF) reporting earnings?

A

Toyo Gosei does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Toyo Gosei (TYGIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Toyo Gosei.

Q

What sector and industry does Toyo Gosei (TYGIF) operate in?

A

Toyo Gosei is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.