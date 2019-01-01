Toyo Gosei Co., Ltd., is divided into Photosensitive materials, Green chemical, Energy, Aroma Chemical, and Logistics. Photosensitive materials include manufacturing of photoresist-type materials vital to semiconductors, LCD displays, and plasma displays. Green chemical involves recycling, purification and separation of waste solvents, Energy includes manufacturing of ionic liquids and electrolytes for lithium ion secondary batteries and double layer capacitors. Aroma chemical comprises of manufacturing and sale of materials for the fragrance and flavoring industries and Logistics involves support from storage to transport of dangerous substance.