Tokyu Construction is a Japan-based company that provides various construction-related services. The company's services include civil engineering and building construction, investigation, construction planning, geological surveying, consultancy services, measurement, designing, building maintenance and supervision, real estate leasing, and worker dispatching. Its construction activities encompass educational facilities, offices, hotels, commercial facilities, environmental improvement facilities, care facilities, hospitals, logistics facilities, factories, roads, sports facilities, airports, and so on.