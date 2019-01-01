QQQ
Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (BATS: TYA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF's (TYA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA)?

A

The stock price for Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (BATS: TYA) is $22.605 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:40:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF.

Q

When is Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (BATS:TYA) reporting earnings?

A

Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) operate in?

A

Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the BATS.