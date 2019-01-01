QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Texwinca Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based company. The company is principally engaged in the textile business, which refers to production, dyeing, and sale of knitted fabric and yarn, and the retail & distribution business, which means retailing and distribution of casual apparel and accessories. The textile business and the retail and distribution business jointly account for majority of the company's total revenue. The company is also involved in providing repair and maintenance services for motor vehicles, offering franchise services, and others. The company generates its revenue from Mainland China, the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, and other areas, with Mainland China being the largest revenue contributor.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Texwinca Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Texwinca Holdings (TXWHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Texwinca Holdings (OTCPK: TXWHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Texwinca Holdings's (TXWHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Texwinca Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Texwinca Holdings (TXWHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Texwinca Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Texwinca Holdings (TXWHF)?

A

The stock price for Texwinca Holdings (OTCPK: TXWHF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Texwinca Holdings (TXWHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Texwinca Holdings.

Q

When is Texwinca Holdings (OTCPK:TXWHF) reporting earnings?

A

Texwinca Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Texwinca Holdings (TXWHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Texwinca Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Texwinca Holdings (TXWHF) operate in?

A

Texwinca Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.