There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Taxus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc is a US-based specialty retailer which sells dietary supplement products retail stores in the Borough of Queens and New York City, New York. The company is engaged in selling dietary supplement products such as vitamins, minerals, calcium, fibres, and proteins and other health and wellness products. The main suppliers of the company are dietary supplement products wholesalers. The company's customers include individual shoppers. Taxus operates its business in the US. All of the company's revenue comes from the United States.

Taxus Pharma Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Taxus Pharma Hldgs (TXSP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Taxus Pharma Hldgs (OTCEM: TXSP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Taxus Pharma Hldgs's (TXSP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Taxus Pharma Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Taxus Pharma Hldgs (TXSP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Taxus Pharma Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Taxus Pharma Hldgs (TXSP)?

A

The stock price for Taxus Pharma Hldgs (OTCEM: TXSP) is $27.0001 last updated Fri Jul 30 2021 13:40:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Taxus Pharma Hldgs (TXSP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Taxus Pharma Hldgs.

Q

When is Taxus Pharma Hldgs (OTCEM:TXSP) reporting earnings?

A

Taxus Pharma Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Taxus Pharma Hldgs (TXSP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Taxus Pharma Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Taxus Pharma Hldgs (TXSP) operate in?

A

Taxus Pharma Hldgs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.