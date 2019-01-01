Taxus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc is a US-based specialty retailer which sells dietary supplement products retail stores in the Borough of Queens and New York City, New York. The company is engaged in selling dietary supplement products such as vitamins, minerals, calcium, fibres, and proteins and other health and wellness products. The main suppliers of the company are dietary supplement products wholesalers. The company's customers include individual shoppers. Taxus operates its business in the US. All of the company's revenue comes from the United States.