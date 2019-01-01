QQQ
TechnoPro Holdings Inc is a Japanese based company engaged in providing technical staffing and solutions. It provides technical services such as research and development and product development in various technical fields such as machinery, electricity, electronics, embedded control, information system, information infrastructure, plant engineering, chemistry, bio, medicine, and new materials. The company serves a range of industries such as automotive, semiconductors, telecommunications and aerospace.

TechnoPro Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TechnoPro Holdings (TXHPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TechnoPro Holdings (OTCPK: TXHPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TechnoPro Holdings's (TXHPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TechnoPro Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for TechnoPro Holdings (TXHPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TechnoPro Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for TechnoPro Holdings (TXHPF)?

A

The stock price for TechnoPro Holdings (OTCPK: TXHPF) is $28.866 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 15:53:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TechnoPro Holdings (TXHPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TechnoPro Holdings.

Q

When is TechnoPro Holdings (OTCPK:TXHPF) reporting earnings?

A

TechnoPro Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TechnoPro Holdings (TXHPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TechnoPro Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does TechnoPro Holdings (TXHPF) operate in?

A

TechnoPro Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.