Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Texhoma Energy Inc is an oil and gas company. It is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interests in approximately five oil wells located on the Shooter 916 lease located in Ochiltree County, Texas. It also holds interests in the Tonto North 390 B No. 3 well located in Scurry County, Texas. The firm has various non-operated working interests in approximately eight wells located in Gregg and Upshur Counties, Texas.

Texhoma Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Texhoma Energy (TXHE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Texhoma Energy (OTCEM: TXHE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Texhoma Energy's (TXHE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Texhoma Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Texhoma Energy (TXHE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Texhoma Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Texhoma Energy (TXHE)?

A

The stock price for Texhoma Energy (OTCEM: TXHE) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:57:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Texhoma Energy (TXHE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Texhoma Energy.

Q

When is Texhoma Energy (OTCEM:TXHE) reporting earnings?

A

Texhoma Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Texhoma Energy (TXHE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Texhoma Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Texhoma Energy (TXHE) operate in?

A

Texhoma Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.