Texhoma Energy Inc is an oil and gas company. It is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interests in approximately five oil wells located on the Shooter 916 lease located in Ochiltree County, Texas. It also holds interests in the Tonto North 390 B No. 3 well located in Scurry County, Texas. The firm has various non-operated working interests in approximately eight wells located in Gregg and Upshur Counties, Texas.