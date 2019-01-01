QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
(TWOHD)
Day High/Low
0.11 - 0.23
Vol / Avg.
254.1K / 244.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Week High/Low
0.06 - 0.41
Mkt Cap
1.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open / Close
0.13 / 0.2
P/E
-
EPS
-0.57
Float / Outstanding
6.8M / 7M
50d Avg. Price
0.16

Two Hands (OTC:TWOHD), Quotes and News Summary

Two Hands (OTC: TWOHD) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Two Hands Corporation is a custom application development company in the digital technologies sector. The company delivers diversified solutions to companies in North America. GOCART.CITY, a division of Two Hands Corp. is an online grocery delivery marketplace. Its division curate and delivers the freshest produce and speciality foods in Southern Ontario.
Two Hands Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Two Hands (TWOHD) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Two Hands (OTCPK: TWOHD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Two Hands's (TWOHD) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Two Hands.

Q
What is the target price for Two Hands (TWOHD) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Two Hands

Q
Current Stock Price for Two Hands (TWOHD)?
A

The stock price for Two Hands (OTCPK: TWOHD) is $0.195 last updated Fri Apr 29 2022 19:57:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q
Does Two Hands (TWOHD) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Two Hands.

Q
When is Two Hands (OTCPK:TWOHD) reporting earnings?
A

Two Hands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Two Hands (TWOHD) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Two Hands.

Q
What sector and industry does Two Hands (TWOHD) operate in?
A

Two Hands is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.