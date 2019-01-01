QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.57 - 3.57
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
37.5M
Outstanding
Trackwise Designs PLC is the manufacturer of printed circuit boards. The company's circuits are used in RF/antenna and lightweight interconnect products, across multiple market sectors and applications. It primarily serves the aerospace, industrial, automotive, marine, space, defense, Scientific and telecommunications industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe and also has a presence in the UK and Other Countries.

Trackwise Designs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trackwise Designs (TWDLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trackwise Designs (OTCPK: TWDLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Trackwise Designs's (TWDLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Trackwise Designs.

Q

What is the target price for Trackwise Designs (TWDLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Trackwise Designs

Q

Current Stock Price for Trackwise Designs (TWDLF)?

A

The stock price for Trackwise Designs (OTCPK: TWDLF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trackwise Designs (TWDLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trackwise Designs.

Q

When is Trackwise Designs (OTCPK:TWDLF) reporting earnings?

A

Trackwise Designs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Trackwise Designs (TWDLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trackwise Designs.

Q

What sector and industry does Trackwise Designs (TWDLF) operate in?

A

Trackwise Designs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.