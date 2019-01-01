QQQ
Bilander Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Bilander Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Bilander Acquisition (TWCB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bilander Acquisition (NASDAQ: TWCB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bilander Acquisition's (TWCB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bilander Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Bilander Acquisition (TWCB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bilander Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Bilander Acquisition (TWCB)?

A

The stock price for Bilander Acquisition (NASDAQ: TWCB) is $9.67 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bilander Acquisition (TWCB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bilander Acquisition.

Q

When is Bilander Acquisition (NASDAQ:TWCB) reporting earnings?

A

Bilander Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bilander Acquisition (TWCB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bilander Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Bilander Acquisition (TWCB) operate in?

A

Bilander Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.