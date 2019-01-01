TOWA Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a Japan based pharmaceutical company engaged in research and development, production, and marketing of generic drugs. It also provides drug consulting services for patients and their families and relatives. It organizes academic seminars for medical professionals and posts articles in journals. It participates in training for pharmacists. The company has three main plants in operation namely Osaka plant, Okayama plant, and Yamagata plant. Towa has offers more than 500 drugs to meet the diverse therapeutic requirements including lifestyle related diseases such as hypertension and diabetes, digestive system diseases, nervous system diseases and allergic diseases, vitamins and antibiotics.