Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.6/2.47%
52 Wk
24.35 - 24.35
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
6.27
Open
-
P/E
7.33
EPS
117.01
Shares
49.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
TOWA Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a Japan based pharmaceutical company engaged in research and development, production, and marketing of generic drugs. It also provides drug consulting services for patients and their families and relatives. It organizes academic seminars for medical professionals and posts articles in journals. It participates in training for pharmacists. The company has three main plants in operation namely Osaka plant, Okayama plant, and Yamagata plant. Towa has offers more than 500 drugs to meet the diverse therapeutic requirements including lifestyle related diseases such as hypertension and diabetes, digestive system diseases, nervous system diseases and allergic diseases, vitamins and antibiotics.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

TOWA Pharmaceutical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TOWA Pharmaceutical (TWAPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TOWA Pharmaceutical (OTCPK: TWAPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TOWA Pharmaceutical's (TWAPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TOWA Pharmaceutical.

Q

What is the target price for TOWA Pharmaceutical (TWAPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TOWA Pharmaceutical

Q

Current Stock Price for TOWA Pharmaceutical (TWAPF)?

A

The stock price for TOWA Pharmaceutical (OTCPK: TWAPF) is $24.35 last updated Fri Dec 17 2021 15:53:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TOWA Pharmaceutical (TWAPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TOWA Pharmaceutical.

Q

When is TOWA Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:TWAPF) reporting earnings?

A

TOWA Pharmaceutical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TOWA Pharmaceutical (TWAPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TOWA Pharmaceutical.

Q

What sector and industry does TOWA Pharmaceutical (TWAPF) operate in?

A

TOWA Pharmaceutical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.