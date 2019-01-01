QQQ
Travis Perkins PLC makes and sells products to the construction and home improvement industries in the United Kingdom. The company organizes itself in four segments: merchanting, which serves large trade customers with specialized needs; Toolstation, which provides power tools, hand tools, and electronic equipment to small trade builders and individuals; Retail, which provides home improvement and do-it-yourself products online and in Wickes stores; and Plumbing & Heating, which sells tools and pieces to contractors and independent plumbers. The largest portion of revenue comes from the merchanting segment, and the majority of company sales are made by delivery.

Travis Perkins Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Travis Perkins (TVPKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Travis Perkins (OTCPK: TVPKF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Travis Perkins's (TVPKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Travis Perkins.

Q

What is the target price for Travis Perkins (TVPKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Travis Perkins

Q

Current Stock Price for Travis Perkins (TVPKF)?

A

The stock price for Travis Perkins (OTCPK: TVPKF) is $22.695238 last updated Wed Jan 12 2022 16:18:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Travis Perkins (TVPKF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 9, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2018.

Q

When is Travis Perkins (OTCPK:TVPKF) reporting earnings?

A

Travis Perkins does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Travis Perkins (TVPKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Travis Perkins.

Q

What sector and industry does Travis Perkins (TVPKF) operate in?

A

Travis Perkins is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.