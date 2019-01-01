QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Turbotville National Bank Inc is a United States based company operating as a commercial bank. It offers financial services such as multiple personal deposits accounts, loans, internet and on-call banking, mobile banking services, investments, personal banking services and other miscellaneous banking services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Turbotville National Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Turbotville National Bank (TVNB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Turbotville National Bank (OTCEM: TVNB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Turbotville National Bank's (TVNB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Turbotville National Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Turbotville National Bank (TVNB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Turbotville National Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Turbotville National Bank (TVNB)?

A

The stock price for Turbotville National Bank (OTCEM: TVNB) is $93.16 last updated Fri Feb 16 2018 20:53:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Turbotville National Bank (TVNB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $5.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 15, 2010 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Turbotville National Bank (OTCEM:TVNB) reporting earnings?

A

Turbotville National Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Turbotville National Bank (TVNB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Turbotville National Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Turbotville National Bank (TVNB) operate in?

A

Turbotville National Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.