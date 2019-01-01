QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.5 - 10.32
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.37
Shares
210.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Television Francaise 1 SA is a television broadcasting company. The firm operates numerous television channels, including TF1, which is the company's flagship channel that broadcasts a variety of television programming. Additionally, the company controls other channels such as LCI, which focuses on news and current events, and Eurosport, the company's sports broadcasting segment. Television Francaise 1 SA is also involved in television and film production, publishing, as well as social media services. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in France.

Analyst Ratings

Television Francaise 1 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Television Francaise 1 (TVFCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Television Francaise 1 (OTCPK: TVFCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Television Francaise 1's (TVFCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Television Francaise 1.

Q

What is the target price for Television Francaise 1 (TVFCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Television Francaise 1

Q

Current Stock Price for Television Francaise 1 (TVFCF)?

A

The stock price for Television Francaise 1 (OTCPK: TVFCF) is $9.86 last updated Wed Jun 16 2021 13:43:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Television Francaise 1 (TVFCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Television Francaise 1.

Q

When is Television Francaise 1 (OTCPK:TVFCF) reporting earnings?

A

Television Francaise 1 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Television Francaise 1 (TVFCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Television Francaise 1.

Q

What sector and industry does Television Francaise 1 (TVFCF) operate in?

A

Television Francaise 1 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.