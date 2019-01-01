Television Broadcasts Ltd is a Hong Kong-based company operating as a global television broadcaster. Its operating segments include Hong Kong TV broadcasting, myTV SUPER, Big Big Channel business, Programme licensing and distribution, Overseas pay TV and TVB Anywhere and Other activities. The company operates in various geographic markets which include Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Singapore, Mainland China, USA and Canada, Australia, Vietnam, Europe, Other countries. It derives most of its revenue from the broadcasting business segment.